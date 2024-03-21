(Adnkronos) – “In the background there is a challenge regarding resources which, in a healthcare system that always wants to grow in terms of quality and quantity, concerns the country system”. This was stated by Fabrizio d’Alba, General Director of the Umberto I Polyclinic, interviewed on the sidelines of the event ‘Health and healthcare, a shared challenge’, at the Palazzo dell’Informazione in Rome, headquarters of the Adnkronos news agency. The event is part of the Adnkronos Q&A series of events, the Group’s new format.