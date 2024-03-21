loading…

Israel’s Eilat Port will carry out mass layoffs after its operations were paralyzed due to Houthi attacks on merchant ships in the Red Sea. Photo/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – Operations at Israel’s Eilat Port were paralyzed after merchant ships to and from the port were attacked by the Yemeni Houthi group since last November. Now, the port will cut its workforce in half.

Relevant officials on Wednesday said the Port of Eilat had suffered a major financial blow due to the crisis in the Red Sea shipping lanes.

Eilat is located at the northern tip of the Red Sea and was one of the first ports affected when shipping companies rerouted ships to avoid attacks by Houthi militants.

Port management has announced its intention to lay off half of its 120 employees. In response, dock workers held a protest on Wednesday.

Eilat, which primarily handles car imports and exports of potash originating from the Dead Sea, pales in size compared to Israel’s Mediterranean ports of Haifa and Ashdod, which handle nearly all of the country’s trade.

But Eilat, located adjacent to Jordan’s only coastal access point at Aqaba, offers Israel a gateway to the East without the need to pass through the Suez Canal.

The CEO of Eilat Port, Gideon Golber, said that this step in layoffs was the last resort after months of losses and inactivity.

“I hope the coalition countries can resolve this issue within a few months,” Golber said, referring to the United States (US)-led multinational security initiative to protect the vital shipping lane.

“But they didn’t solve the problem,” he said, as quoted by New Arab, Thursday (21/3/2024).