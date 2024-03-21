“We are working to address the new Convention of general medicine which will have to give patients the possibility of guaranteeing a proximity service with a family doctor chosen by the patient” This was said by the Fimmg national deputy secretary, Fiorenzo Corti, who spoke at the ‘Health’ event. and healthcare, a shared challenge’, at the Palazzo dell’Informazione in Rome, headquarters of the Adnkronos news agency. The event is part of the Adnkronos Q&A series of events, the Group’s new format.