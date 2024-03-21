Cooked ham, here is the best according to Altroconsumo tests

Cooked ham is a food highly appreciated and consumed by most Italians. When we go shopping, we are faced with a vast choice of cooked ham brands in supermarkets and discount stores.

But which one should we choose? What is the best cooked ham available? This is a question that many Italians ask themselves as they head towards department stores such as Coop, Esselunga or Conad, where renowned brands such as Parmacotto, Citterio or Negroni are found.

To answer this question, Altroconsumo conducted an in-depth analysis of 18 brands of cooked ham available in Italian supermarkets, in order to draw up a ranking. These products fall into the category of “High Quality Cooked Ham”, subject to specific composition parameters established by law. The aspects analyzed by Altroconsumo on each product include:

Label: Check the information required by law on the label, such as the origin of the meat and the packaging date. Additional information, such as how to store the product after opening, is also taken into account.

Nutritional evaluation: Using the French Nutriscore rating system to evaluate the nutritional value of products, considering calories, fat, sugars and sodium.

Laboratory analysis: Inclusion of parameters such as UMS (Moisture, Proteins, Salts) which indicates the presence of humidity in the product, as well as the presence of nitrates, nitrites and hygiene and quality indicators through microbiological analyses.

Visual defects: Visual evaluation of cooked ham slices, including defects such as holes, spots and gelatinous thickenings.

Tasting: Sensory evaluation of the product by experts, based on the visual, olfactory appearance and flavor of the cooked ham.

After the analysis, Parmacotto Azzurro Prosciutto Cotto di Alta Qualità was placed in first place with a score of 69. But here is the complete ranking.

Parmacotto Azzurro High Quality Cooked Ham -25% salt – Score 69 – Good Quality – Better than the Test – Average price 3.78 euros per pack Casa Modena Liberamente High Quality Lean Cooked Ham – Score 65 – Good Quality – Average price 2 .84 euros per pack – Best Buy Negroni Cotto Stella High Quality Cooked Ham – Score 61 – Average Quality – Average price 3.14 euros per pack Fratelli Beretta Puro Beretta High Quality Cooked Ham – Score 59 – Average Quality – Average price 3.43 euro per pack La Bottega del Gusto (Eurospin) Fresh High Quality Cooked Ham Slices – Score 58 – Average Quality – Average price 1.69 euros per pack. Fratelli Beretta Fresca Salumeria High Quality Cooked Ham – Score 57 – Average Quality – Average price 3.07 euros per pack Dal Salumiere (Lidl) High Quality Defatted Cooked Ham – Score 54 – Average Quality – Average price 1.69 euros per pack Citterio Tagliofresco in Lightness High Quality Cooked Ham – Score 52 – Average Quality – Average price 3.11 euros per pack Conad PiacerSì High Quality Cooked Ham Only 3% Fat – Score 52 – Average Quality – Average price 1.82 euros per pack Ferrarini Prosciutto High Quality Sliced ​​Cooked – Score 52 – Medium Quality – Average price 3.67 euros per pack.