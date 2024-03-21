The Marktplaats, BNR and Het Financieele Dagblad buildings in Amsterdam were evacuated on Thursday due to a threat from Marktplaats customer service. This was reported by the companies that share the building, including BNR. All employees of the office, located on Prins Bernhardplein near Amstel, were immediately ordered to leave the building.

The threat allegedly came from user Marktplaats. It is unknown what exactly this entailed. There are no police on site and she emphasizes to the NRC that the eviction was initiated by Marktplaats. An investigation is ongoing, a police spokesman said.

Due to the security operation, BNR broadcasts will continue “from an alternative location.” According to news radio editor-in-chief Mark Adriani, this will happen “as quickly as possible.” He emphasizes that all BNR employees are safe. The offices of radio stations BNR and Het Financieele Dagblad, where hundreds of people work, are now empty, deputy editor-in-chief Wendy Benakker told ANP.

