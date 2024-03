“Italy continues to be a fundamental country for Merk’s future and strategy on a global level.” This was said by Ramon Palou de Comasema, general director of Healthcare – Merck Italy at the event ‘Health and healthcare, a shared challenge’, at the Palazzo dell’Informazione in Rome, headquarters of the Adnkronos news agency. The event is part of the Adnkronos Q&A series of events, the Group’s new format.