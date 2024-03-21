Heck, Thomas Piketty, hero of the egalitarian left, doesn’t get it either. In a recent interview with Die Zeit, he discusses in detail the background to the development of right-wing populism in Europe. It all comes together: the ravages of globalization and liberalization, cultural shifts, marginalization, the growing divide between the metropolis and the provinces, and even – oh my God – the feeling of not being heard.

Doesn’t he read Dutch columns and tweets?

Everything is much simpler, as we know from the last elections: we are simply dealing with racists, or at least xenophobes, who helped Wilders win 37 seats. No more excuses! NRC author Arjen van Weelen, who plunged into associative laments about cultural alienation to understand the PVV victory, was rebuked or ridiculed by supposedly wiser colleagues.

Yes, because we know since the National Voter Survey that the only thing that really matters to PVV voters is no housing or welfare shortages, only immigration (read: foreigners). Triumphalism on the left: you see. With your “core” or “deeper” factors.

How ironic. In Volkskrant, Kustav Bessems noted that the joyful reaction is “they say so themselves!” – is a mirror reflection of previous progressive attempts to point out the breeding ground of Islamic radicalism, its deeper roots. At the time, it was the radical right-wing rabble-rousers who shouted loudly that these sociological complications were irrelevant and that we were better off simply relying on what the jihadists themselves said about their motives.

Where has this hotbed of the left suddenly disappeared to?

This kind of “they say so themselves” reductionism seems to me to be a misunderstanding in both cases. What people say about their choices should be taken seriously, but should never interfere with broader explanations. This is not “either/or”, but “both/and”. Don’t worry, you can safely consider the Netherlands a racist country and still look for the “underlying” factors.

Especially when it comes to migration, which has become a kind of catch-all term for all kinds of grievances. Unsafe on the street? Migration. Housing shortage? Migration. Sigrid Kaag? Migration. Homesick for something that never happened? Migration.

Piketty, who unfortunately does not read Dutch columns, fortunately also notes in this interview that authoritarian protest parties cannot offer a “political home” in the long term. You can vote for this, but nothing more. This especially applies to the PVV, where only one member from Venlo can contribute. Yes, because he loves our country very much.

Ultimately, nothing grows on such a nutrient medium, at least nothing democratic – or at least civilized.

Sjoerd de Jong writes a column here every Thursday.

Share Write to the editor