World growth, the population destined to decrease: surprising data in a study by the University of Washington

It’s a trend but it seems unstoppable: the world’s population will decrease. All the predictions, even worrying ones, of an increasingly inhabited earth seem to be changing. This according to a study published in “The Lancet” and carried out by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington. By 2050, 155 countries out of the 204 considered will show fertility rates so low that they will not be able to maintain their population size.

A trend that, 50 years later, in 2100, will see almost all countries in this situation. Result: the dead will outnumber the new born and therefore the earth will be less populated. On the one hand, this study, if proven to be truthful, would partially reduce concerns about world hunger but on the other hand it would bring about epochal changes on the economy, the environment, health and everything related to geopolitics. And the authors of the study encourage governments to start thinking about these new trends.

Global growth, birth rate decreases in Europe

Europe, with its leading countries such as Germany, France, Spain and Italy clearly present this type of trend. For example, Spain, the first analysed, saw an average of 2.47 children per woman in 1950, 2.13 in 1980, 1.26 in 2021 and forecasts indicate an even lower rate in 2050 at 1.23 and in 2100 at 1.11. And even in our country the situation is certainly no better. What is surprising is that this trend is also present (even if we start from still high birth rates) in poor countries. It is impressive to consider that one in two children born in 2100 will come from sub-Saharan Africa. Birth rates in developing countries are higher, but contraceptives and greater female education will certainly lower them. Of course, if seen from the point of view of developed countries, this trend could be favorable to supporting pensions, welfare and demographic stability.

To stem the demographic collapse, we need to invest in social policies and work-life balance

Experts point out that new demographic trends are already producing changes. However, according to the authors, we must avoid falling into alarmism: the social state is in danger in the sense that it is disappearing but there will certainly be a change. For example, now the trend is towards models in which everyone receives the same pension and the extras are different depending on private pension plans or those established by collective agreements. Some voices against the results of the American study are raised, arguing that the estimated decline in fertility throughout the world, and especially in sub-Saharan Africa, appears to be faster than estimated by the United Nations.

The analysis predicts that the global fertility rate will fall below the replacement level (2.1 children per woman) around 2030 while the United Nations says this will happen in 2050. The solutions indicated in the study talk about encouraging policies social, economic aid and work-life balance. The latest recommendation from American experts is clear: we need to analyze the causes of the declining birth rate and facilitate birth rates in families who wish to have children, but without limiting the rights of others.