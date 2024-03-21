Although the heat has hit the country hard in recent days, weather reports indicate that this week a new Cold Front, number 41, will arrive in Mexican territory.

The National Meteorological Service (SMN) indicated in its reports that Cold Front 41 will enter on Thursday, March 21, but it will not be well established until Saturday, March 23.

The effects of this phenomenon will be reflected with rains and intervals of showers in the northern and northeastern areas of Mexico, also bringing whirlwinds in Tamaulipas, Coahuila and Nuevo León.

Showers with electric shocks are expected in the southeast, center and east of the country, as well as isolated rains in the Yucatan peninsular area.

The mountains and high areas of states such as Chihuahua, Sonora, Durango, Baja California, Coahuila, State of Mexico and Zacatecas will see decreases in temperatures, with the minimum between -15° and 0°.

The effects of this phenomenon will be diverse, so we recommend taking precautions and being alert to future climate reports.

