Fiumicino, March 21, 2024 – “400 thousand euros have been allocated for the planning of new defensive measures on the coast of the municipality of Fiumicino,” said Mayor Mario Baccini during his speech to the city council on the proposal presented on the agenda on the issue “Assessment of urgent measures to combat coastal erosion and wave landslides on rocks.”

“The position of the coast is subject to constant changes caused by intense climate change and changes in the coastline. On the occasion of the latest conference, held in Frascati at ESRIN, one of the six centers of the European Space Agency, it was highlighted what will happen in the coming years along the coasts at a national level and the urgency of implementing preventive strategies in a short time was emphasized. I have therefore asked the Region of Lazio to intervene and in the next few days I will have a meeting with the Councilor for Public Works and the Councilor for State Property and Heritage, Fabrizio Ghero, to ensure the protection of public property covered by the law. marine erosion, taking all necessary measures to quickly respond to the needs.”

“Therefore, in the current situation, a further analysis of the coast will be carried out in accordance with the current criteria in order to plan the safety of the establishments present in the municipality of Fiumicino. Municipal authorities cannot intervene except in isolated cases, and that is why we are still in an emergency situation, continues the First Citizen, referring to the intervention that took place on the La Vela beach in Fregene in the last few days. “The operation, carried out on an extremely urgent basis, will be completed as soon as possible, and the boulders installed to mitigate the current situation will be moved in front of the Manila and Rio plants for better and more useful use.”

