The Attorney General’s Office of Coahuila investigates the responsibility of those in charge of a daycare center in Ramos Arizpe, after the death of a three-month-old baby in that place.

Authorities confirmed that the cause of death of the minor was cerebral anoxia secondary to asphyxiation due to bronchoaspiration, so authorities from the Criminal Investigation Agency (AIC) are investigating the facts and the possibility of determining responsibility for the daycare.

According to the first reports, the events occurred on the afternoon of Tuesday, March 19, when the center’s management contacted the parents around 3:45 p.m. to inform them that the baby was not waking up and that they were transferring her to the Christus Muguerza Hospital in Saltillo.

The parents took the three-month-old baby to the nursery from 8 a.m. on Tuesday and it was not until 6:30 p.m. that the baby’s death was declared at the hospital, where resuscitation was attempted.

According to the newspaper Vanguardia, the baby’s parents demanded justice because they assured that their daughter did not have any illness when they left her at the nursery.

