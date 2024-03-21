There is a “high probability” that 2024 will be the warmest year on record, after the decade ending in 2023 broke a heat record that pushes the planet “to the brink,” the UN warned.

A report from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) confirmed preliminary data showing that 2023 saw unprecedented levels of heat since records began.

The Geneva-based UN agency also noted that the decade ending in 2023 was the warmest since measurements began.

In addition, several records for greenhouse gas levels, surface temperatures, temperature and sea level rise, and glacier retreat were “shattered.”

“We can’t say for sure,” but “I would say there is a high probability that 2024 will again break the record of 2023,” said Omar Baddour, in charge of climate monitoring at the WMO, during the presentation of the report.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres stated that this report shows that the planet “is on the brink of the abyss.”

The year 2023 was the warmest of the 174 years on record, and the global average near-surface temperature was 1.45°C above the pre-industrial reference level, according to the WMO.

“Red alert”

“Climate change goes far beyond temperatures. “What we witness in 2023, especially in relation to warming oceans, retreating glaciers and unprecedented loss of Antarctic sea ice, is of particular concern,” he noted. For Guterres, “the climate crisis is the essential challenge facing humanity,” and this report constitutes a “red alert,” since they recorded records in “each of the climate indicators.”

Rising sea levels

Another factor of concern is that the continuous warming of the oceans, which expands the volume of water, in combination with the melting of glaciers led in 2023 to a rise in sea level to a maximum since satellite records began in 1993.

The WMO pointed out that in the last 10 years the rate of rise in average sea level around the world was more than double that of the first decade in which this indicator began to be measured.

The organization indicated that these changes generate extreme climate phenomena, such as droughts and floods, which have serious repercussions such as population displacement, loss of biodiversity and food insecurity.

According to the WMO report, the number of people suffering from acute food insecurity in the world increased from 149 million people before the COVID pandemic to 333 million people in 2023.

On a positive note, the UN agency noted that there is “a substantial energy transition underway” and that last year the capacity to incorporate renewable energy increased by 50% compared to 2022.

For Guterres, there is still an opportunity to keep the planet’s long-term temperature rise below the 1.5ºC threshold to “avoid the worst of climate chaos.”

“We know how to do it,” he said.

