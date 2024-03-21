Civitavecchia, March 21, 2024 – Over the weekend, officers from the Civitavecchia police station arrested three people: a 48-year-old and a 34-year-old Italian man living in Rome, and a 28-year-old Italian man living in Foligno but living locally. in Rome, having numerous police reports of crimes of a predatory nature, is seriously suspected of complicity in aggravated burglary and possession of burglary tools.

Late in the evening on Sunday, March 17, police involved in territorial control services intervened in a building in the center, where shortly before the tenant reported to NUE 112 the presence of suspicious people in the building. Immediately arriving on the scene, police contacted the man, who, having surprised the three men as they tried to pick the lock of the apartment opposite his home and causing them to flee, called the emergency number.

The man provided police with a detailed description of the subjects, indicating the direction in which they fled, as well as the model and license plate number of the vehicle in which they fled. Thanks to testimony received from the owner of the condominium, law enforcement immediately set out on the trail of the car, tracking it several hundred meters from the apartment. After a short observation and with the help of another patrol, the police stopped the car, blocking the three occupants and identifying them as R.D. 28 years old, V.S. 34 years old and OL 48 years old.

During the inspection, a large-engine vehicle belonging to a car rental company, an electrician’s scissors, a hex key duly modified into a universal window key, and a screwdriver hand-made into a window key were found inside the vehicle. , a pair of construction gloves and two electrical appliances with remote switches.

In the evening, a resident of the house arrived at the police station and, upon returning home, discovered that gold objects and a set of keys had been stolen. The man, having filed a complaint, recognized among the items found by employees inside the car his keys, which were returned to him. For these reasons, after completing the investigation at the police stations, all three were arrested and, after confirming the arrest, the GIP of the Civitavecchia court ordered them to be placed under house arrest using an electronic bracelet.

For the record and for the protection of those under investigation, we would like to remind you that an indictment is not equivalent to a conviction, that evidence is collected in court and that the Italian judicial system still provides for three degrees of sentencing.

