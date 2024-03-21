“We are committed to making a contribution to the relaunch of the NHS. We fought to have the final shield, now we are working to modify the Gelli-Bianco law, resolve the problem of medical-legal litigation which costs us 10 billion a year. It is a commitment that we are carrying out because it is a central and particularly significant theme, just as the expansion of screening and making an early diagnosis of lung cancer is fundamental. Luciano Ciocchetti (FdI), vice president of the XII commission of the Chamber of Deputies, said this, speaking at the international conference “Sublobar Resections for Lung Cancer: how, when, why” at the San Camillo Forlanini Hospital in Rome.

“2026 is the year in which we expect a reorganization of the territorial healthcare system,” Ciocchetti specified, adding: “We need to build the networks, the large hospital companies must coordinate work in the area. There are 4,500 fewer doctors in the NHS and this is a problem we are trying to address. Improving working conditions means improving the offering of the NHS”, he concluded.