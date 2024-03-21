Fiumicino, March 21, 2024 – A situation that has become unsustainable is what happens every day in front of the Rodano school. Due to the ban expressed by the director, parents are forced to wait until their children go outside, creating not only a traffic jam, but also an objectively dangerous situation. The rest is done by the queues and general nervousness: volunteers who help children cross the road safely are often the target of abuse from motorists stuck in traffic jams.

Since the end of Covid, parents have been asking for access to the yard so they can wait more quietly for classes and create less disruption to traffic. The school principal continues to deny this request, leading to irritation. Now the situation is causing open debate: parents fear that someone might get hurt in the rush during walking hours.

Photos via 2

Ruetir is in GOOGLE NEWS. To stay up to date with our news, click on this link and select the star in the upper right corner to follow the source.