An unexpected gift from Valentina Ferragni made the famous digital entrepreneur very happy in a dark period. What is it about?

Among the confusion and sadness of the last period, a small flame of hope and joy also appears for Chiara Ferragni. The credit for all this would derive from a beautiful gift that she herself would have received from her sister Valentina.

Here is the gift that made Chiara Ferragni happy!

What is happening in Chiara Ferragni’s life?

Chiara Ferragni has certainly seen better moments. In fact, since December her life has been an accumulation of disappointments and failures. First the story of pink Pandoro and the eggs that allegedly misled consumers.

Subsequently everything related to Trudi, Oreo and many other collaborations that fell through without any ifs or buts. Not to mention the crisis with Fedez, with whom the marriage seems to be completely over. The two recently celebrated their son Leone’s birthday, but they didn’t take even a single photo together.

Chiara has always said that everything that happened in love was never decided by her and she would really like things to go back to the way they once were. We don’t know if this will ever happen but judging from how things are, Fedez doesn’t seem likely to review his decision.

Chiara Ferragni and the gift from her sister Valentina

Credits: Vogue

Fortunately, Chiara Ferragni’s family never abandoned their sister even in moments when everything seemed to be falling apart. In fact, the woman has a beautiful bond with her entire family and especially with her sisters Francesca and Valentina.

It would be precisely thanks to the latter that Ferry would have found her good mood again. Valentina has in fact decided to give Chiara a very special candle which depicts the face of a very handsome actor who is extremely appreciated by today’s girls.

Jacob Elordi’s candle

We are referring to Jacob Elordi, who is enjoying a moment of glory thanks to the film Saltburn. Furthermore, the candle in question has the same aroma as the perfume that the actor wore while starring in this very interesting film. Apparently the young boy has also won over Chiara and with this gift Valentina managed to make her smile a little.