Cerveteri, March 21, 2024 – Carabinieri from Campo Mare station, during a territorial control service, tracked down a 9-year-old boy who was left alone on the platform of the Marina di Cerveteri railway station.

An unpleasant adventure for the child happened last night when he, along with his grandmother and other relatives, went to the Marina station. The grandmother and other family members boarded a train bound for Rome, but the child did not follow them, remaining alone on the platform and watching in fear as the train departed.

The grandmother, who immediately noticed her disappearance, did not have time to get out and, with the doors already closed, could not do anything except call the emergency number 112.

The intervention of the Carabinieri was immediate and they immediately tracked down the little boy, doing everything possible to calm him down, and cared for him until the return of his grandmother, who got off at the next railway station, Ladispoli, and quickly returned.

Ruetir is in GOOGLE NEWS. To stay up to date with our news, click on this link and select the star in the upper right corner to follow the source.