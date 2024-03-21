Potential informant Richard van Zwol (59) can tell them all about one direction of the four emerging parties: restricting migration. As chairman of the State Committee on Demographic Development until 2050, Van Zwol presented a more than 400-page report in January. His message was moderate population growth to maintain shared prosperity.

Although Van Zwol made every effort to convey this message to the entire House of Representatives in an interview with NRC. “High and rapid population growth will eventually lead to scarcity and inequality. I would suggest that widespread prosperity for all, social cohesion and care for the most vulnerable in society are not “left or right”.

Besides migration, Van Zwol will likely be able to discuss all issues with the PVV, NSC, VVD and BBB. There are few former civil servants with such a track record in The Hague; In 2017, the NRC called him the “silent force of the national government” due to his move to the State Council. He works as a government advisor in the advisory department and is chairman of the supervisory board of the accounting company EY in the Netherlands.

He was not yet thirty years old when he helped Prime Minister Wim Kok write the coalition agreement for Purple 1 in 1994. Van Zwol, a graduate of the Faculty of Administrative Sciences and Public Finance, was the only civil servant to work with Excell.

As a civil servant in AZ, he was formation secretary in the cabinets of Balkenende II, III and IV. He had to maintain momentum in the negotiations.

He later served as Secretary General of the Ministries of General Affairs, Finance, Interior and Kingdom Relations.

“Politics has the honor of making the relationship between government and citizens healthy again,” he said in 2021 as chairman of the CDA Institute of Science. The rule of law and local government must be strengthened, people must be able to participate and government must become subservient again, he argued, presenting a vision of the party’s direction.

CDA leader Bontenbal learned of Van Zwol’s nomination only shortly before, he told NOS. He is “disappointed” by this and concludes that the resulting parties after the informants Plasterk and Putters (both PvdA) seem to be unable to supply their people.

