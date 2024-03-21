Adult unemployment rose again last quarter. This was announced on Thursday by the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS). In February, the number of unemployed people was 379,000. This is the highest figure in almost a year and a half.

Over the past three months, the number of unemployed has increased by an average of seven thousand per month. Last February, 356,000 people were still unemployed. According to Statistics Netherlands, the increase corresponds to “the worsening economic situation in the Netherlands in February.” The statistics agency’s calculations only include people looking for work.

Unemployment benefits also increased in February. UWV recorded just under 174,000 ongoing benefits last month. This is almost seven thousand more than in January.

The youth

Youth unemployment is also rising. The number of unemployed young people increased from 8.2 to 8.7 percent in February. Of all young people aged 15 to 25, 7 percent will never have a job in 2023. The younger you are, the less often someone pays for work: the largest number of unemployed youth is 15 years old. For example, 2 percent of 24-year-olds have never had a paid job.

Of the more than two million young people in the Netherlands, 1.7 million will be working in 2023. This also includes, for example, people who worked part-time or had a paid internship in the past year.

