“The fundamental challenge for Italian citizens is above all the need for a real social political pact that puts healthcare back at the centre” Thus Nino Cartabellotta, president of the Gimbe Foundation who spoke on the sidelines of the event ‘Health and healthcare, a shared challenge’, at the Palazzo dell’Informazione in Rome, headquarters of the Adnkronos news agency. The event is part of the Adnkronos Q&A series of events, the Group’s new format.