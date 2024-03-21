The European automotive market continued to record double-digit growth in February 2024, according to data provided by the European Association of Manufacturers (Acea). Registrations in the European Union region, EFTA countries and the United Kingdom reached 995,059, with an increase of 10.2% compared to the previous year, maintaining a similar trend to +11.5% in January.

Cars sold in Europe February 2024

In the month of February 2024, 995,059 cars were registered in Europe, recording an increase of 10.2% compared to February 2023. The first two months of the year marked a total of 2,012,136 registrations, with a growth of 10.9%. compared to the same period in 2023. Despite the recovery of the car market after the disruptions caused by the pandemic and other negative factors, such as component shortages and economic difficulties, pre-crisis levels still remain distant, with a decrease in 15.3% compared to the January-February 2019 period.

Car sales trend in Europe updated to February 2024

Among the data released by Acea, those concerning the sales of electric cars (BEV) are particularly interesting. Although the share of electric cars remained stable at 13.2% in February, there was a slowdown in registrations compared to 2023, when the share was 15.7%.

This is due to various factors, including the end of incentives in important countries and demand mainly coming from fleets, while demand from private individuals is decreasing due to higher prices on average and the perception of less versatility of use .

Car sales Italy, Germany, France, United Kingdom and Spain

The United Kingdom recorded an increase of 14%, followed by France with 13%, Italy with 12.8% and Spain with 9.9%. Only Germany saw a more modest growth of 5.4%, mainly due to the significant decline in electric car registrations (-15.4%), influenced by the cessation of incentives.

In February 2024, sales of electric cars slowed down again

This also influenced total volumes, with electric cars recording growth in line with the general market (+10.3%), but a slightly lower increase in the EU alone (+9%). If battery-powered cars have struggled, petrol-powered cars have been the real driving force of the European market, with sales growing by 6.1%, driven mainly by the increase in the four largest markets, especially in Italy (+33 .4%), followed by Spain (+3.7%), Germany (+2.3%) and France (+2.1%). While gasoline remains the most popular fuel source among buyers, its market share has fallen from 36.9% to 35.5% this year.

In contrast, in February 2024, the EU diesel car market contracted by 5.1%. A decrease was recorded in several markets, including three of the largest: France (-30.5%), Spain (-17.4%) and Italy (-11.8%). Germany deviated from this trend, with diesel car sales growing by 9.7%.

Sales trend in Europe for power supplies in February 2024

Sales of diesel cars reached 113,891 units, representing a market share of 12.9%, down from 15% last year. Finally, the other fuel systems showed a good performance, with plug-in hybrids increasing by 12%, non-rechargeable hybrids growing by 24.2%, alternatives with +11.2%.

Who sold the most in Europe

Among the main automotive groups, the Stellantis group recorded one of the best performances, with 185,897 registrations and an increase of 11.2%. Almost all individual brands showed positive results: Peugeot +8.5%, Opel/Vauxhall +1.2%, Citroën +26.7%, Fiat +11.1%, Jeep +15.9%, Alfa Romeo + 5.8%, and Lancia +68.6%. In contrast, DS (-13.9%) and Maserati (-35%) recorded declines.

The Volkswagen group recorded 255,962 registrations, an increase of 8.7% compared to February 2023. Skoda (+14%), Seat (+37.9%), Cupra (+59.8%), Porsche (+41 .3%), Bentley and Lamborghini (+30.4%) recorded growth, while Volkswagen (-0.6%) and Audi (-6%) suffered a decrease.

The BMW group recorded 61,536 vehicles, with a growth of 7%, while Mercedes-Benz recorded 48,982 registrations, down by 2.1%. The Renault group grew by 5.9%, with Losanga up by 6.7%, Dacia by 4.7% and Alpine by 173.6%. Ford contracted 16.7%.

The Stellantis Group increased its sales by 11.2% in February

Among eastern manufacturers, the Hyundai/Kia group grew by 2.3%, with Hyundai +5.6% and Kia -0.9%. The Toyota group gained 14.4%, Nissan rose 22.7%, Honda 47.1%, Suzuki 50.8%, and Mitsubishi 143.5%. Mazda recorded a decrease of 1.8%, while Saic Motor recorded a +108.7% thanks to MG.

