After the US visa, the Canadian visa has become one of the most conflictive procedures, since its recent reactivation has caused thousands of tourists and businessmen to have to postpone or even cancel their plans due to the recent process that has already been going on for a few weeks. On circulation.

Although some of these setbacks affected many users and their plans to travel to Canada, recent information from the Canadian Government has clarified that they will make exceptions only for some groups of people who travel to their territory, as a way to compensate for the agreements and plans that had been previously stipulated in Mexican territory.

It should be noted that, although you do not need to apply for a Canadian visa, this information is useful for traveling abroad and to other countries, who always ask to have their passport and the new Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) updated.

Who can travel to Canada without needing a visa?

The eTA is one of the simplest procedures when traveling abroad, it must meet some requirements that we share with you below. You had a Canadian visit in the last 10 years You have a US Non-immigrant visa (Tourist Visa B1,B2) You obtained a valid work or study permit, these will not be affected and you will continue to travel through your eTA

Another of the groups included to skip this procedure are those people who have dual nationality, which applies only to those territories where this agreement exists and in the following cases:

You have Mexican and Canadian citizenship, it is necessary to present an updated passport. If your second citizenship is applicable in the non-visa agreement (it must not be Canada or the United States) you can request your eTA directly to travel. If you already have an American visa and want to avoid the procedure, it is necessary that you travel by plane, since the eTA will only be authorized at airports.

Now that you know all the procedures for traveling and do not forget to take these requirements into account.

