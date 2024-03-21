loading…

A cartoon of Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu in the form of a vampire published by a Canadian digital newspaper sparked anger in the local Jewish community. Photo/Screenshot La Presse

MONTREAL – A Canadian digital newspaper published a cartoon of Israeli Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu in the form of a vampire on his way to Rafah, Gaza Strip.

Because of the cartoon, the French-language newspaper La Presse drew anger from state officials and the Jewish community in Canada. The publication of the cartoon was considered an expression of anti-Semitism.

The cartoon shows Netanyahu with pointed ears and claws, standing in a long coat on the deck of a sailing ship, reminiscent of the vampire in the 1922 film Nosferatu.

In the cartoon there is a caption that says “Nosfenyahou on his way to Rafah.”

Long-standing anti-Semitic tropes, including those used by the Nazis, equate Jews with vampires.

La Press leadership apologized and said the cartoon was intended as a criticism of the Israeli government and not of the Jewish people.

Concern is growing in Canada and globally over the Israel-Hamas war on Gaza, including Israel’s planned ground invasion of the city of Rafah, with Netanyahu vowing to destroy Hamas in response to the attack on October 7, 2023.

Canadian officials, Jewish leaders and others immediately criticized the cartoon, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who called it “distasteful.”

“It is unacceptable to resurface such anti-Semitism and innuendo,” Trudeau said.