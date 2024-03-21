The Government of Canada adopted a measure to gradually reduce the proportion of temporary foreign workers it receives from the current 6.2% to 5% of the total Canadian population in 2027, in order to limit the arrival of people to the country.

Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, reported this Thursday at the press conference about this new measure, where he also noted that in September the Canadian government will announce the number of temporary workers it will accept in 2025.

The restrictions announced this Thursday will not have repercussions on the agricultural, health and construction sectors.

Likewise, Miller explained that Canada is “hooked” on the use of temporary workers from abroad to cover the country’s labor needs. The minister also acknowledged that some sectors are using foreign workers to lower wages.

According to official figures, in 2000, Canada had 111 thousand temporary foreign workers. By 2021 that figure had skyrocketed to 770 thousand.

These workers are in the country in some cases for up to 10 months employed in sectors such as agriculture.

Canada has agreements with Mexico, Jamaica and Central American countries so that the country’s agricultural operations can employ hundreds of thousands of people each year.

Canada’s Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault said that, for example, in the agricultural and fishing sector, employers cannot find local workers willing to do the tasks now performed by foreigners.

“The answer is that Canadians weren’t taking those jobs and that’s why we have a farm worker program,” Boissonnault said.

The decision to reduce the number of temporary foreign workers in the country comes in the face of growing complaints from provinces and a large number of Canadians about high housing prices and the degradation of social services.

Last November, Canada already announced that it will limit the number of immigrants it will accept each year to 500,000 starting in 2026.

Since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau came to power in late 2015, the number of immigrants has grown steadily. In 2015, Canada received less than 300 thousand people. This year, the figure will be 465 thousand and in 2024 it will increase to 485 thousand.

Due to immigration, Canada is the G7 country with the fastest population growth, at 2.7% annually. It’s the highest level since 1957, when the postwar explosion of births and immigration put the rate at 3.3%.

The Trudeau government also began requiring visas for Mexican tourists on March 1 to limit the arrival of refugee seekers.

In 2016, when the Canadian Government lifted the visa requirement, 260 Mexicans requested refuge in Canada. In 2023 the figure reached 23,995, a record number.

Precisely this Thursday, Miller assured that since March 1 the number of refugee applicants has decreased “significantly.”

* * * Stay up to date with the news, join our WhatsApp channel * * *

XP

Themes

Canada Work Temporary jobs

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions