Fiumicino, March 21, 2024 – “No respect for the Council Chamber and no respect for the councilors representing citizens: what we witnessed yesterday in the city council is a terrible example of democratic debate.” Thus, in a press release, the Fratelli d’Italia Fiumicino group condemns the behavior of the opposition at the Council meeting.

“In particular, the nickname “beggar” addressed to Mauro Stasio exceeded all boundaries: a deliberate attack on the members of the council, continues the FdI group, preventing them from speaking during speeches, while proposals and programs are being presented, is unacceptable. We can no longer ignore this behavior, which is accepted in the House of Representatives, a place of democratic debate that should be respected and based on content. Instead, we saw just the opposite: democratic debates turned into a veritable circus.

The council chamber should be respected not only for the institutional place it represents, they conclude, but also because here councilors represent citizens. It is a form of respect that is also expressed through gestures and words, and cannot be reduced to mere insults.”

Ruetir is in GOOGLE NEWS. To stay up to date with our news, click on this link and select the star in the upper right corner to follow the source.