Brussels, March 21, 2024 – “Leaving the population without food and electricity is yet another of the many crimes committed by the Cuban regime. Citizens of Europe and Italy look with admiration at those who protest in these dramatic days. Too often, the European Union has looked at Cuba differently and failed to condemn the ongoing brutal repression of human, civil and political rights. Moreover, he criticized US sanctions, which are the only guarantee to embarrass the communist regime. This is unacceptable and very serious for Matteo Salvini’s League.” This is stated in the note of Anna Cinzia Bonfrisco, Member of the European Parliament of the League – Identity and Democracy group, member of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Subcommittee on Security and Defense.

“Cuban citizens who participated in mass protests in July 2021 are still in custody, and there are 1,400 political prisoners.

We ask for the suspension of the Political Dialogue and Cooperation Agreement (PDCA) between the European Union and the communist regime in Cuba. About 80 projects worth 155 million euros are financed through this instrument, for which there are no guarantees of transparency and independence. regarding the control of dictatorship.”

