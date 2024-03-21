Well, we didn’t expect this. BMW, which just recently introduced the snarling XM at the top of its SUV lineup, has suddenly come up with an understated, graceful crossover with small buds. Little buds! Last year we were surprised by the elegant Vision Neue Klasse, a sort of 3-Series of the future. Apparently BMW thinks that its older models can also use a full reset, because this is the Vision Neue Klasse for a while.

First of all, let’s talk about this grille. This completely flies in the face of everything BMW has done over the last 30 years to move from the humble looks of the E34 5 Series to a modern design. It’s reminiscent of the E12 and E21 – the 1970s, when things didn’t need to be so big and bombastic. They were probably surprised that such a narrow grille fit so well with modern design.

But the rest of the bodywork is equally impressive: the simple, light signature, non-recessed glass surfaces, subtly massaged wheel arches and sculpted flanks create a beautifully clean whole; distinctive without shouting. And all this has one more important advantage: the air resistance of the Neue Klasse X is 20 percent less than that of comparable current BMWs.

Interior of BMW Vision Neue Class

Inside, a living room atmosphere prevails with wide fabric chairs and eco-friendly materials. BMW promises “personalized sound,” “intuitive touch controls,” and something called Panoramic Vision. This system projects important information across the entire width of the windshield to help keep your eyes on the road.

At the heart of it all is delivering a “superior driving experience”: four supercomputers must work together to combine BMW-worthy driving performance with “the next quantum leap in autonomous driving.” Drive is provided by improved electronic motors, a new regenerative braking system and a battery with 20 percent higher energy density. The whole thing runs on 800V, which is good for fast charging: you can charge the battery up to 300 kilometers in 10 minutes.

The dream will soon become reality

If you think this all sounds pretty production-ready, that might be true. Like the previously unveiled sedan, this Neue Klasse X can be seen as a realistic hint at future BMWs. In fact, the first derivative model will go into production next year. “The Neue Klasse is more than just a car or a specific concept; it redefines the BMW brand and at the same time will be more BMW than ever,” said CEO Oliver Zipse. If you say so…