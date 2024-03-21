The BMW Vision Neue Klasse X is your next iX3.

Ha, wait. In the previous article, we just told you that Audi will build the most beautiful cars in the near future, and a press kit from BMW is plopped into our digital press kit.

We are talking about the BMW Neue Klasse X. This is an electric crossover concept. This in itself is not anything special. Car brands are constantly showing off new finger exercises. In this case, it is special because it is the second representative of the BMW Neue Klasse models. BMW just made it public.

BMW Vision New Class X

And the Neue Klasse models take on a new design language. We’ve had a period of extreme uniformity among traditional purists (until 2000), then a creative Bangle period (until 2010), then a nice but conservative course (until 2020), and at this point BMW is mostly trying to shock it. It’s for sale, so who are we to say anything.

We’ve already seen the design language of the Neue Klasse sedan concept that shone at the IAA in Munich, but it’s an “X”. So you can see how the design language works on the crossover. This is important, because BMW has a whole line of crossovers: X1, X2, X3, X4, X5, X6, X7, iX and XM. It’s a lot!

Of course, the grille is a topic of conversation, and now it is too. But now in a positive way. Made very beautifully: an elongated vertical radiator grille. This applies to classic BMWs of yesteryear.

It’s also striking how clean the design of the BMW Neue Klasse X is. Yes, there are folds, curves and frills, but they are much more discreet than before. It also feels like a much more cohesive whole. And importantly, it is unmistakably BMW.

Technologies

Now briefly about the technology of this device. BMW is already using the sixth generation of its eDrive electric motors. New lithium-ion batteries have 20% higher energy density. New Class

The BMW Neue Klasse X can best be seen as the predecessor of the BMW iX3. There will also be a regular X3 (G45) with petrol, diesel and hybrid powertrains. Then the iX3, NA5 appears. Both are scheduled for next year.

Read more? These are 11 highlights from the history of BMW Touring!

This article BMW Neue Klasse X is a particularly good-looking successor to the X3 [officieel!] first appeared on Ruetir.