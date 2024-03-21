Biden and anti-fall sneakers become an American case

Americans aren’t exactly known for their style when it comes to fashion, but if you’re the president of the United States, then that’s a different story. Joe Biden took a step forward – literally – in American history by becoming the oldest President to occupy the White House. But behind the scenes there is a detail that caught everyone’s attention: his shoes.

Not normal shoes, but sneakers, especially orthopedic ones, shown off by Biden in his recent public outings. Leaving aside the dress-tennis shoe combination, the President’s choice of footwear goes far beyond the simple question of style. They are called “Air Joe” – black, sturdy shoes, with a wide sole designed to provide stability and support, with a price ranging between 150 and 200 dollars (about 138-184 euros).

These shoes, produced by Hoka Transport and recently approved by the American Podiatric Association, were designed with a single mission: to ensure the President has maximum comfort and support during his daily activities, which include long walks and hikes. On the manufacturer’s official website, the “Air Joe” are described as shoes that offer the feeling of “walking on air”.

Attention to the President’s new footwear was drawn by White House reporters during a trip in February, when Biden underwent his annual medical tests, especially relevant considering the president’s diagnosed peripheral neuropathy, a condition that affects the feet and can compromise balance.

In the previous months, Biden had already had balance problems, known to the general public thanks to accidents that occurred while descending the steps of Air Force One. However, the President did not give up, adopting preventative measures such as shorter lineups or relying on an athletic trainer and physiotherapist to improve his stability.

In short, Biden has abandoned moccasins for tennis sneakers, and now the “Air Joe” have become his reliable companion, both for walks and for official outings as president. While Republicans joke about the President’s habits, Democrats hope that wearing “Air Joes” can lead Biden to fly high, also in the polls, in view of the November elections.