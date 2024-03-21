A unique event modifies the Mexican automotive industry with the arrival of the Bestune and JIM automobile brands, which burst into our country’s market through SAAG.

During its inauguration event, which brought together nearly 200 people, not only the outstanding features of its vehicles, but also its commitment to sustainable innovation and customer experience were highlighted.

Bestune and JIM introduce a new dimension of innovation, quality and style that is unusual in the Mexican market, and that completely differentiates them from the competition. They also promise to redefine what we understand by “quality” in the automotive industry. Bestune and JIM come in different models designed for the different needs of our country’s customers, each with its respective qualities.

Bestune comes in four models:

ESPECIAL

While JIM arrives with two:

SPECIAL JIM Re-MAX classic 4×2 JIM –MAX S

Zaid Leyva, CEO of SAAG, exclusively announced that the JIM Re-MAX classic 4×2 will cost $445,875 and will have a bonus of $50,000, making it the most competitive Pick Up in its segment on the market, including a warranty five years or 100 thousand kilometers. Bestune models have a warranty of seven years or 150 thousand kilometers.

That Mexico is a market for Bestune and JIM is no coincidence; Being a country whose demand for efficient, safe and technological vehicles grows year after year, SAAG knows that our country is the ideal setting to introduce these avant-garde models, which beyond their design are safe, built with the latest in technology, and which they yield.

SAAG thus emphasizes its commitment to building a solid and lasting relationship with the Mexican public, who will surely be fascinated with the Bestune and JIM models.

