The banking risk continues to keep the attention of markets and investors high, who are wondering how the game of possible unions-acquisitions-mergers between Italian banking groups will end. The pages of newspapers report daily updates, rumors and hypotheses, in search of possible clues as to what the final outcome could be and the consequences that could derive from it. However, there are also those who experience this ‘fever’ as a more or less disinterested spectator, despite being a full part of the sector. Such as Bff Banking Group, the largest specialized finance operator in Italy, among the leaders in Europe in the management and non-recourse disinvestment of commercial credits owed to public administrations, and leader in Italy in securities services and payment services. An institution that in 2023 recorded profits of 183.2 million euros and a payout ratio of 100%.

The only Italian custodian bank, Bff provides custodian services to big names such as Fonchim, Bcc Sgr and Fopen. Considered a reference structure in support of the Italian pension fund industry, where it has a market share of 55% in terms of number of trading funds to which it offers the custodian bank service, it also operates in Croatia, France, Greece, Poland, Portugal , Czech Republic, Slovakia and Spain.

“We are not a retail bank, like the more traditional ones – Massimiliano Belingheri, managing director of Bff, explains to Adnkronos – we do a particular job, a little different from other institutions; we are a second level bank, that is, a bank that offers and coordinates services to other banks, businesses and financial institutions, in three areas: non-recourse factoring and lending to the public administration and healthcare, securities services and payments. We have approximately 110 billion euros in assets under custody, of which approximately 60 as a custodian bank, and we are a unique piece of the infrastructure of the Italian banking system, if you consider that we manage approximately between 15 and 20% of all Italian bank transfers, acting as a supplier of all medium-small banks that use our infrastructure to not directly access market infrastructure”.

The banking risk is therefore of marginal interest: “Our bank operates in relatively unique niches compared to traditional retail banks, specialty finance niches. In the consolidation of the banking sector, there will always be operations in the world of medium-small banks, the so-called LSIs – Less Significant Institutions. But it is a very varied world and very often we talk about very specialized business models or banks that are very deeply rooted in the territory, which is why there is no real need to merge with other entities. In this sector many business models work precisely because they are independent. The challenge, rather, is often to keep only certain activities internally to outsource others. And we, in fact, suppliers of these solutions, benefit from this. Precisely because of our specialization we we are a bit eccentric, a little outside the center of consolidation because, unlike other banks, we do not offer particular synergies.

On the other hand, “we are a listed bank with an almost total float and we are in fact a public company, but we are not part of the consolidation process of the more generalist commercial banks where the push is also linked to the need to control the costs of a growing complexity. Traditional banks constitute a reality that we do not look at because they operate on a very different business model from ours. Part of our strength is precisely that of being a bank that does not compete with its customers”.

Having said this, observes Belingheri, “it would be necessary to have greater uniformity of regulation in Europe because in Italy we have a very attentive regulator, but abroad not all regulators are. Certainly we must be careful not to standardize everything because this could create problems different in nature, but greater homogeneity would certainly help. Our business development at an international level has benefited from the existing rules because we have simply opened ‘branches’ in other countries, which is quite simple in the EU. But the idea of I think arriving at a European banking union is positive. Italy has one of the most complete regulations so greater homogeneity could only benefit Italian banks (by Cristina Livoli)