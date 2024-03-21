Third stage today, Thursday 21 March, for Beijing Express 2024 which welcomes a new couple in the race. Maps in hand and laces well tied, therefore, because we are back to running to discover North Vietnam. The seven couples remaining in the competition will welcome with great surprise (and some disappointment) the two new travelers Megan Ria and Maddalena Svevi, official competitors with the name ‘Le Ballerine’: the two 19-year-olds are ready to upset the balance within the group.

Megan and Maddalena, who are the two new contestants

Megan and Maddalena, both 19 years old, met in Genoa five years ago in a dance, singing and acting academy. Since then they have practically never left each other.

Megan Ria, born in Imola to a father from Puglia and a Cuban mother, began dancing Latin American at the age of 7 in Massa, where she grew up. As a child she posed for prestigious fashion brands and won several bands as a model; she then worked in the dance troupe of shows and television programs (Battiti Live, Il Cantante Mascherato and Big Show) and participated in the video clip of Tribale di Elodie. Her turning point came when, amidst sacrifices and difficulties, in 2022 she joined the cast of Amici, landing in the evening. At Sanremo 2024 she was in Marco Mengoni’s dance troupe, today she works as a testimonial and influencer for the main beauty and fashion brands.

Maddalena Svevi, a Genoese native, started dancing at the age of 3 despite a rather troubled family situation and the many sacrifices to be able to continue studying dance. In 2016 she participated in Pequenos Gigantes, after which she was part of the dance troupe of Il Cantante Mascherato and of Dancing with the Stars in 2021. The following year she was a solo dancer in the video clip of Perfetta Cosi by AKA7even, a song competing in Sanremo . Also competing in the last edition of Amici, in summer 2023 she was in the dance troupe of Battiti Live. In addition to continuing to dance, today she collaborates with the main beauty and fashion brands as a testimonial and influencer.

What happened in the last episode

After the first elimination last week which saw Paolo Cevoli and Elisabetta Garuffi, ‘I Romagnoli’, abandon the race, in addition to ‘Le Ballerine’, Fabio and Eleonora Caressa (‘I Caressa’), then Damiano and Massimiliano Carrara (‘I Pasticcieri’), Artem and Antonio Orefice (‘I Fratm’), Nancy Brilli and Pierluigi Iorio (‘I Brillanti’), Kristian Ghedina and Francesca Piccinini (‘I Giganti’), Maddalena Corvaglia and Barbara Petrillo ( ‘Le Amiche’), Estefania Bernal and Antonella Fiordelisi (‘Italy Argentina’).

Third stage, the journey

In the new episode of the show broadcast on Sky and streaming only on Now, Sky Original, travelers will travel a long and exhausting journey – 526 kilometers from Cao Bang, in the far north of the country, to the finish line of the episode Lao Cai , on the border with China – during which they will discover Vietnamese cuisine and local gastronomic traditions: they will, in fact, be the common thread that will characterize a good part of the missions, led by the host Costantino Della Gherardesca with the special correspondent Fru.

In Cao Bang, in the Cao Binh market there will be the first mission called ‘Rice Cooking Competition’, a challenge on cooking rice, the gold of Vietnamese farmers; afterwards, in the village of Van Tung everyone will become real chefs dealing with one of the local dishes most loved even by Westerners, noodles.

Then stop in Cao Ky where the first immunity test of the season will take place: the 4 fastest couples to sign the red book will face each other in a no-holds-barred challenge, the beloved pillow fight, which will give away the possibility of access directly to the next stage. And then again the couples will have to run until they jump on the red carpet in Lao Cai, on the border with China, where all eyes will be on the black envelope which, after the final ranking, will decree whether the episode is preliminary or not, deciding the fate of one of the couples in play.

