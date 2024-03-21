The pastry chefs, Damiano and Massimiliano Carrara, win the third stage of Beijing Express 2024 – The Dragon’s Route. Caressa placed second, Le Amiche third. The competitors completed the 526 kilometer journey from Cao Bang, in the far north of Vietnam, to the finishing line Lao Cai, on the border with China. On the ballot for elimination are Kristian Ghedina and Francesca Piccinini (‘I Giganti’) and Estefania Bernal and Antonella Fiordelisi (‘Italia Argentina’). The final verdict has been expressed by the Pastry Chefs, they decide: the Giants have been eliminated. Ghedina and Piccinini have the last chance: the bet must establish whether the bet involves elimination or not. No elimination, Giants safe.