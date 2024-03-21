Dear Roberto, you are right, electronics are making great strides. Already today, top-of-the-range motorcycles have adaptive cruise control and in some cases assisted (non-autonomous) braking. However, we believe that due to the peculiar dynamics of motorbikes, and the approach to it that we motorcyclists have, the hypothesis of autonomous driving is very remote.

The situation is different when it comes to very low speed manoeuvres, which the manufacturers have already been experimenting with for a few years: Honda has developed Riding Assist 2.0, which allows you to keep your feet off the ground during stops and helps with low speed manoeuvres. Same functionality as the AMSAS (Advanced Motorcycle Stability Assist System) presented by Yamaha, while BMW, as part of the Connected Ride program, showed a GS capable of traveling on its own (but the route must be set previously via computer).

Beyond these functions which sooner or later could arrive on normal production motorbikes, the next fundamental safety step will be communication between vehicles: the motorbike will warn us that around a hairpin bend there is a truck arriving or that from a road sideways a car is approaching at high speed, as in the opening illustration.