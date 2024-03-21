In the United States, a 101-year-old man has an enviable state of health. This pharmaceutical entrepreneur, despite his advanced age, carries out active routines and still supervises some activities in his industry. Raised in a poor social class and in a home lacking resources, the former CEO managed, thanks to his perseverance, to climb to the top of the American dream. Here the secrets are revealed about the formula that gave him health.

Roy Cohen was born in 1922 and grew up on a farm that lacked electricity and mains water. He belonged to a poor, although large family, since he had seven brothers. His complicated economic situation did not discourage his ambitions. Cohen managed to obtain a scholarship to study at the school of microbiology and subsequently completed a master’s degree in Biochemistry and Nutrition. Later, he was hired by a pharmaceutical company, which paid him $3,900 a year.

“The idea of ​​early retirement is horrible to me. It is brutalizing,” said the businessman, who, after a 55-year career, retired at age 81. Now, he is dedicated to managing his finances, supervising the renovations of his house and is interested in philosophy. According to what he revealed to Business Insider, Cohen identifies his success in getting out of his comfort zone and in his good nature.

“If you live with a bunch of other people, you can’t behave wildly and selfishly, like you’re the only person in the family,” he said.

In relation to his advanced age and good health, the microbiologist revealed that his diet has always been based on healthy foods, especially the Mediterranean diet. “If I want a snack, I’ll have a piece of cauliflower, a carrot, or a red pepper. “I consume a lot of cabbage and salad,” he said. Additionally, he maintains a routine consisting of 20 minutes of leg exercises and circuits around his open-plan kitchen and living room.

Roy Cohen with his wife and first child, now 63 years old. Photo: Business Insider

What is the Mediterranean diet?

The Mediterranean diet is distinguished by the consumption of plant foods and by limiting the intake of beef and chicken to small portions. It stands out for an increase in the consumption of whole grains, fresh fruits and vegetables, as well as nuts and legumes. The foods that make up this diet are naturally rich in fiber.

Which businessmen follow the Mediterranean diet?

The Mediterranean diet is followed by Jeff Bezos, president of Amazon, who is known for eating octopus for breakfast. In addition, Bryan Johnson, a prominent entrepreneur in the technological field and adept in biohacking, also follows this diet and markets his own brand of olive oil called ‘Longevity’.

Who are the oldest people in the world today?

Maria Branyas Morera: 116 years and 338 daysEdie Ceccarelli: 116 years and 0 daysTomiko Itooka: 115 years and 258 daysInah Canabarro Lucas: 115 years and 242 daysJuan Vicente Pérez Mora: 114 years and 254 daysElizabeth Francis: 114 years and 195 daysEthel Caterham: 114 years with 168 daysOkagi Hayashi: 114 years with 156 days.