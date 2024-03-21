An inter-agency memorandum of understanding has been signed regarding the conduct of investigations and compulsory medical procedures (TSO). The agreement was signed by ASL Roma 6, the prosecutor’s office at the Velletri court, the Velletri court, the local police of the municipalities of Albano Laziale, Anzio, Ardea, Ariccia, Castel Gandolfo, Ciampino, Colonna, Fracati, Genzano Rimsky, Grottaferrata, Lariano, Lanuvio, Marino, Monte Compatri , Monte Prozio Catone, Nemi, Nettuno, Pomezia, Rocca Priora, Rocca di Papa, Velletri.

“The protocol,” we read in the agreement, “is intended to define a homogeneous, integrated and common operational regime for the implementation of mandatory medical examinations and treatment of subjects suffering from mental pathologies throughout the entire territory of ASL Roma 6, including 21 municipalities. This includes the development of uniform implementation procedures and the use of uniform forms and methods of communication and communication. Thus, through the clear interpretation and application of national regulatory sources and relevant regional provisions, the roles and tasks of health workers and local police are defined, with the integration and mutual respect of specific institutional skills.”

In the ever-changing public health landscape, the adoption of interdepartmental protocols plays a critical role in ensuring the effective management of mandatory medical examinations and treatment. In particular, the collaboration between ASL Roma 6, the Velletri Prosecutor’s Office, the Velletri Court and the local police forces of the 21 municipalities represents a fundamental step towards protecting public health and complying with current regulations.

Handshake between the signatories of the protocol, the Extraordinary Commissioner of ASL Roma 6 Dr. Francesco Marchitelli, the State Prosecutor Dr. Giancarlo Amato and the President of the Velletri Court Dr. Antonino

Pasquale La Malfa: “The interinstitutional protocol,” shared the signatories, “aims to create an integrated and coordinated system for the management of mandatory medical examinations and treatment. This coordination allows us to optimize available resources, reducing response times and ensuring synergistic and coordinated actions for increasingly joint and punctual action for actions that are increasingly aimed at serving the public interest and protecting people.”

In fact, the adoption of an interinstitutional protocol not only helps to protect public health, but also helps ensure compliance with sanitary, hygienic and legal standards. By clearly defining the roles and responsibilities of each institution, the protocol provides a strong regulatory framework for mandatory medical examinations and treatment, while ensuring respect for individual rights and guarantees.

law.

Ruetir is in GOOGLE NEWS. To stay up to date with our news, click on this link and select the star in the upper right corner to follow the source.