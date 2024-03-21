A series of tragic events shook the Panamericano neighborhood, in Córdoba, Argentina, this Wednesday, March 20. In the early hours of the day, the lifeless body of a 13-year-old minor was discovered inside the freezer of her home. Hours later, the deceased’s great-grandmother suffered a fatal heart attack when she learned the news during a radio interview.

In the morning, an ambulance immediately went to the home and took the minor to the Santísima Trinidad Children’s Hospital, where doctors tried to revive him without success. According to the first police reports, the discovery of the body occurred in a residence located at 3780 28 de Julio Street, in the Panamericano neighborhood of the city.

Belén, the minor’s mother, visibly affected by the loss of her son, recounted the events and mentioned the last exchange with him before his death. In this regard, it is important to note that the great-grandmother was bedridden.

The situation took an even more tragic turn when the great-grandmother died of cardiac arrest upon hearing the news. According to reports from the media El Doce, the woman collapsed while her mother was giving her testimony on radio Miter Córdoba.

How did they find the deceased teenager?

According to the parent, due to the intense heat, she woke up around 1 in the morning to take a shower. As she left the bathroom, she ran into her grandmother, who thought the air conditioner was on. Shocking was the scene she experienced when she saw her grandson in the freezer with foam at the mouth.

What are the versions that are handled so far?

Belén claimed to have found the body of her youngest son shortly after washing herself, when she noticed that he was not in his bed.

However, another version suggests that the grandmother was the first to make this tragic discovery in an empty and closed freezer, which previously belonged to a business. This relative indicates that, later, an uncle found the body and took it to the Children’s Hospital, where his death was confirmed.

What are the questions of the investigations so far?

Investigators are trying to clarify whether the minor deliberately entered the refrigerator and, if so, what his motivation was. Likewise, experts have described the case as complex and worrying.

What happens if you open the refrigerator with a hot body?

