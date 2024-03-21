Home Technology

Apple and Google in talks to revolutionize artificial intelligence on iPhone with AI Gemini

According to a recent report by Mark Gurman, known for his accurate information on the tech industry, Apple and Google are currently engaged in intense negotiations. The goal of these discussions is to allow Apple to license Google’s generative models, known as AI Gemini, for integration into upcoming iOS 18 features. The report’s sources, who requested anonymity, stressed that at At this time, the two companies have not yet finalized the specific terms of the agreement or established how exactly artificial intelligence would be implemented on Apple devices.

iOS 18 with AI

Apple is said to be planning to introduce significant AI features with the release of iOS 18 later this year. However, unlike some competing solutions, the company appears to be focusing on functions that can be performed directly on devices, without the need for an Internet connection. For AI features that require heavier, cloud-based processing, such as image and text generation, Apple is looking for a partner with the necessary infrastructure and computing capabilities. According to sources, Google’s technology is currently more advanced than Apple’s in-house solutions, making a partnership with Google an attractive option.

The move by Apple and the partnership with Google

Internally, the company is conducting tests on its own competing “Apple GPT” model, which aims to compete with OpenAI’s popular ChatGPT. Additionally, Apple has developed a framework called “Ajax” for large language models and is investing significant resources in conversational AI research. Despite various efforts, it seems that Apple’s progress still lags behind its rivals, which is why a partnership with Google could be a strategic step in bridging this technology gap. If negotiations with Google do not work out, Apple could consider other generative AI providers, such as OpenAI, or pursue a multiple strategy with multiple partners. However, if the deal with Google comes to fruition, it could represent an opportunity for Apple to offset the regulatory pressures and technological challenges it is facing. This possible collaboration comes in a context in which Google has paid significant sums to Apple to keep its search engine as the default option on Apple devices. Generative AI features are expected to be available on iPhone and iPad by the end of 2024, coinciding with the launch of iOS 18, although some analysts express skepticism about Apple’s ability to meet this timeline.

