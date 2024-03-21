Rome – Antonio Esposito has been added to the list of names of the Azzurri del Judo (read here) that will take part in the Olympic Games in Paris 2024. The athlete Fiamme Azzurre has been the protagonist of an excellent start to the season, which has allowed him to achieve good results in international tournaments. At the Linz Grand Prix he wore a magnificent gold medal around his neck (read here), which allowed him to enter the top ten athletes in the ranking. He was selected by the Fiilkam Team Technical Directorate after securing Italy’s place at the Games in the -81kg weight category.

Regardless of possible changes in the relevant Olympic rankings, Esposito will fly to Paris.

Photo of Fiilkam