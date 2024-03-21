The anti-immigrant law has become the center of an international controversy. That has caused the rejection of Mexico and Honduras. Recently, both countries have expressed their disagreement with the implementation of this regulation in Texas, United States, arguing that it violates human rights and encourages discrimination. The law, known as SB4, has been criticized for promoting racial profiling and separating immigrant families.

This situation has generated a broad debate about immigration policies and their repercussions on the Latin American community residing in the United States. The White House has called the law “harmful and unconstitutional,” while Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has described it as “draconian.”

What is the Texas anti-immigrant law?

Law SB4, passed in Texas, authorizes state law enforcement to detain individuals suspected of having entered the country irregularly. This legislation has come under fire from human rights organizations and foreign governments, who argue that it promotes discrimination and racial profiling. In addition, it establishes severe sanctions for migrants who repeat their irregular entry, including sentences of up to 20 years in prison.

Why do Mexico and Honduras accuse Law SB4 of trying to criminalize Latino migrants?

The Mexican Government, like that of Honduras, has totally rejected the application of this measure. For its part, Mexico, through its Foreign Ministry, has issued an official statement accusing Law SB4 of trying to criminalize Latino migration to the United States. In this regard, they argue that these measures are contrary to human rights and foster an atmosphere of hostility and discrimination.

Mexico has stated that it will not accept the repatriation of migrants from Texas under these circumstances; Likewise, it advises its citizens to seek consular protection and report any abuse.

The Government of Mexico, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, rejected the entry into force of Texas Law SB4. Image: X

When does the new anti-immigrant law come into force in the United States?

The law was approved on Tuesday, March 19, by the Government of Texas and has been the subject of litigation in court, which has delayed its implementation. An appeals court has temporarily blocked its entry into force, pending a more thorough review of its constitutionality and human rights implications.

This legal process reflects the division and debate in American society about the management of migration and respect for the rights of immigrants.

What does Joe Biden think about the new immigration law?

The Government led by President Joe Biden maintains that the Texas legislation contravenes the Constitution and federal regulations, since it interferes with the authority of the federal government in regulating immigration.

This is because, in general, the implementation of immigration laws, including detentions, falls under the responsibilities of the federal government.