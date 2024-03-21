President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced that after the electoral process is over he will receive Ceci Flores, founder and leader of the Madres Buscadoras de Sonora collective, who for two days went to the National Palace to personally deliver the shovel with which she is searching for her son and expose him to the issue of missing persons.

In a morning press conference in Oaxaca, López Obrador did not detail an exact date to receive the activist, arguing that he does not want the issue of the disappeared to be used for electoral purposes.

“With great respect I tell you that I will receive it in due time, that we are doing our job. There is a plan to search for missing people, the entire government is working on it and we have already found thousands of missing people, we have just reported and we have found around 20 thousand, but since there is a political electoral season, we do not want to touch the issue, nor do we want them to use us because they already see what the conservatives are like,” he explained.

Highlighting that more than 20 thousand people who were in the National Registry of Missing and Unlocated Persons have been located, President López Obrador pointed out that issues as sensitive as the issue of missing persons should not be used for electoral political purposes. since there are opposition groups that use them to obtain a benefit at the polls.

*Stay up to date with the news, join our WhatsApp channel here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaAf9Pu9hXF1EJ561i03

MV

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions