President Andrés Manuel López Obrador criticized King Felipe VI of Spain this Thursday for having received and rewarded mothers who search for missing people in Mexico, and reiterated that “there is no good relationship” with the monarch.

The President questioned in his morning today that the IX King of Spain Human Rights Award was awarded last week to María Guadalupe Aguilar, founder of the Collective of Relatives for Our Disappeared of Jalisco (FUNDEJ), who, in addition, said in an interview with EFE that the Government of Mexico “despises” the families of the disappeared.

“There was a searching lady who was awarded, because they are going to accuse me there with the king of Spain. The only person they are not going to accuse me with is Pope Francis, or maybe they go and Pope Francis ignores them because it is the political and religious leader that I admire the most, because he is consistent,” commented the President.

Instead, he assured, “the king of Spain receives all those who are going to complain.”

López Obrador reaffirmed that “there is no good relationship with the king of Spain”, because “before Spanish companies, not all, but some, did what they wanted in Mexico”, where, according to him, companies such as Iberdrola, Repsol and OHL received for alleged favoritism contracts of previous governments.

“So the king of Spain doesn’t like that because there is no longer any consented company,” said López Obrador.

In addition, he argued that “it surely bothered him” that he had asked the king of Spain to offer an apology “to the indigenous communities for all the abuses that were committed during the conquest and colonization.”

“Instead of acting with humility, they became dissatisfied and sent their spokespersons to attack us,” he said.

López Obrador indicated that he maintains the “pause” in diplomatic relations with Spain that he decreed in February 2022, although he clarified that “relations are not broken” because the conflict is not with “the Spanish people”, but with the monarchy and government.

*Stay up to date with the news, join our WhatsApp channel

LIVE: López Obrador’s “La Mañanera” today, March 21, 2024

OF

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions