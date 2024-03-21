One of the most essential documents when traveling through the United States is the visa. That is why the processing process involves entry or absolute decline for anyone who wants to go for tourism, family or even medical purposes.

The process to process the American visa is very simple; However, there have always been myths surrounding these processes that cause people to spend large amounts on consulate agents to fill out the famous DS-160 form.

One of the main questions surrounding this application lies in the idea that it is so necessary to have a lot of money, however, contrary to this, if you want to start the process you only need to fill out the first documentation that supports the applicant’s personal data. , who will be evaluated in an interview by the consular agent, who will have the authority to provide more information on his approval or denial of this document.

Related to the economic capacity of the applicant, it has been the United States Embassy in Mexico itself that has denied that this is true, since having or not having assets in the country is not a reason for granting the visa.

Likewise, if you are going to process the visa for the first time, it is necessary that you take into account the following points and know that the embassy officials will take into account the specific situation of each person who requests to enter United States territory, so It is essential that you know these tips.

You must be honest about what your true intentions are in going to the United States, the information must match the DS-160 format. Having a stable and verifiable job will always help you get the visa. You have to show that you have strong ties in Mexico, these are verified if you study, have your own home or a stable job. Always carry additional documents with you that prove that you have the mentioned above (payroll receipts, property taxes, school records, among others) Now that you know everything you need to visit the US, don’t forget to apply with these recommendations.

SM

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions