Tim, almost a billion in bearish bets on the stock after Labriola’s industrial plan. What’s behind the stock market crash?

The total number of bearish bets on Telecom Italia stock amounts to almost one billion euros, at a time when CEO Pietro Labriola is seeking investor support for an asset sale to cut debt.

An article published by the Financial Times on the website reports this ‘record bet’. Data from S&P Global, we read in the FT, indicate that a fifth of the company’s shares – for a total of 930 million euros – are targeted by short sales, a procedure in which shares are generally borrowed for sell them, repurchasing them later, making a profit in the event of a decline. The 19.33% of Telecom Italia shares on loan as of Wednesday is the highest percentage according to data going back to 2005.

Among the short sellers are the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and the London-based hedge fund Qube Research Technologies, which are betting respectively, according to what the newspaper writes in the online version, on 0.5% and 0.72% of Telecom Italia shares, according to documents filed Wednesday.

The percentage of the company’s shares on loan is far higher than the 11% of Britain’s BT and around 0.5% of Germany’s Deutsche Telekom. Bets against the stock have nearly doubled since investors objected to Labriola’s three-year recovery plan, unveiled on March 7.

Labriola’s proposals include selling the group’s landline to US private equity group KKR and reducing net debt from 20 billion euros to around 7 billion euros by 2026. Analysts had expected the debt to fall faster . After the presentation of the plan the stock collapsed by 24%. Telecom Italia’s largest shareholder, the French media company Vivendi, opposes the sale of the network, recalls Ft.