According to information from the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC), elements of the cyber police have detected a phenomenon that is characterized by financial dependence where economically established people, called “sugar daddies” or “sugar mommies”, provide financial support or gifts to younger couples, however, behind this apparent generosity, risks of scams and fraud can hide.

Scammers take advantage of the vulnerability of those who seek this type of relationships with young and attractive people on social networks or dating applications and through false identities, manipulated photos and fictitious social profiles they attract their victims.

Once the “Suggar” is hooked, they request money in advance with false arguments or deceive about their financial capacity and usually use personal and family issues to lower their guard and thus be able to carry out the fraud.

To avoid becoming a victim of these scams, Cyber ​​Police specialists indicate digital recommendations:

Before committing to someone in this type of relationship, thoroughly investigate their identity and background. Maintain the privacy of personal and financial information, do not share details such as bank account numbers or credit card information. Be alert for any warning signs, such as requests for advance money, discrepancies in the information provided, or unusual behavior during communication. Be cautious of overly generous promises, be skeptical of promises of large sums of money or lavish gifts. Avoid committing to a financial relationship without having a clear understanding of who the person is. Avoid meetings in private or unknown places during first dates.

