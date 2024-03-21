It doesn’t happen often in politics, but AKP member and alleged whistleblower Elbert Dijkgraaf did it: chose his family.

In 2018, Dijkgraaf abruptly resigned after eight years in the House of Representatives. The hard work in parliament led to strains in his marriage, Dijkgraaf wrote to then Speaker of the House Khadija Arib (PvdA): “If you try to be a good member of parliament, it will require a lot. If your relationship also requires a lot of energy, then you are compromising on both sides.” Dijkgraaf left politics without taking advantage of the redundancy payout scheme.

Choosing a private life did not mean that Dijkgraaff had revolutionary ideas about the division of roles between men and women. In an interview with NRC in 2011, he passionately defended the AK Party’s then-current party rules, which excluded women from political office. “The general consensus is that women should be on this list. I think this is intolerance of modern thinking,” Dijkgraaf said at the time.

Reformer Elbert Dijkgraaf (Almelo, 1970) studied economics at Erasmus University, where he became a professor in 2009. As a scientist, he studied the role of government in environmental issues such as drinking water or climate. At the same time, he was the chairman of the youth AKP from 1999 to 2003. After failing in 2006, he entered parliament in 2010, where he became a respected spokesman for finance, agriculture, defense and the environment.

Dijkgraaf, again a professor in Rotterdam, is an expert in public finance. For example, he was a member of the supervisory committee of a major study by PwC consultants on the financing of secondary vocational education, higher vocational education and university education. In 2022, he was appointed to the State Council’s “circle of experts” that advises on the budget memorandum. In 2023, Dijkgraaf (as a member of the “thinking table”) participated in the failed agricultural agreement between the government and farmer organizations.

Dijkgraaf remained absent from the AKP for some time and did not inform his party that he had been asked to act as an informant. Party chairman Chris Stoffer says he was not informed of his candidacy but talks about the “smart choice” that the AKP supported.

His departure from parliament could not save Dijkgraaf’s marriage. After the divorce, he remarried a politician: former Secretary of State for Social Affairs and Minister of Health Tamara van Ark (VVD).

