Aiways, chances are you haven’t seen this brand on our Belgian roads yet. However, Cardoen has been distributing the Aiways U5 in our region since 2021, an electric SUV with an affordable price tag. It was soon to be followed by a U6 coupe brother, but the Chinese marque soon ran into financial problems. To save Aiways from collapse, the Chinese government is now sending a (financial) lifeline.

Not exceptional

Before you scream bloody murder; Car brands often receive financial incentives from their home countries. France also saved Renault from impending bankruptcy during Covid. China is saving the Haima, Zhidou and Aiways car brands in one fell swoop. Cause? President Xi Jinping considers mass production of electric vehicles to be one of the pillars of the Chinese economy.

Whether this is enough to finally allow Aiways to break into Europe remains to be seen. Last year only 34 units were sold in Belgium, and in the first two months of 2024 the counter will be 6 registered units. On the other hand, now that the brand can pay its employees again and resume production, there may be a breath of fresh air. Check out our review of the Aiways U5 below.