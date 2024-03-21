Myrta Merlino’s future at the helm of ‘Pomeriggio 5’ seems uncertain. There are rumors about a new change of guard for the next television season of the Canale 5 afternoon talk show which, until last year, had been the undisputed reign of Barbara D’Urso. The latter’s farewell in fact came after 15 years and not without controversy. And now the permanence of the journalist who arrived from La7 also seems to be in the balance.

Who could replace her as manager

According to some rumours, the new host of the afternoon talk show could be Cesara Buonamici, a well-known face of Tg5 who in this new television season made her debut on Big Brother VIP as a commentator. But Buonamici does not appear to be the only candidate. Rumors suggest Veronica Gentili, a journalist also known to the public for her work on ‘Le Iene’, should also be the host. From Mediaset, however, there are still no official confirmations, leaving room for numerous hypotheses about the future of ‘Pomeriggio 5’.