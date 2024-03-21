Reddit lands on Wall Street: IPO price at $34

Reddit officially enters a new era as a publicly traded company. The platform’s initial public offering (IPO), the largest by a social media company in years, was valued at $34 per share, bringing Reddit’s market value to $6.4 billion. The announcement, made on the evening of March 20, set the stage for Reddit’s shares to begin trading on Wall Street under the symbol “RDDT” on March 21.

While significantly downsized from 2021, when Reddit was valued at $10 billion in a private funding round, Reddit’s IPO was oversubscribed four to five times before debut, clearly indicating it could reach the desired rating.

Advance Publications, the parent company of Condé Nast, which owns popular magazines such as the New Yorker, Vogue and Wired, is Reddit’s largest shareholder. The company raised about $519 million in the IPO, although part of that sum must go toward paying commissions and other costs associated with the offering. Additionally, bankers still have a 30-day window to sell another 3.3 million shares, which could raise another $112 million.

On the one hand, Reddit reserved a portion of the shares offered in the IPO for users of its platform, demonstrating a commitment to its community, while the majority of the shares were purchased by mutual funds and other institutional investors who see Reddit as a promising investment opportunity.

In filings for its new IPO, Reddit attributed the company’s recent losses to a search for new ways to raise revenue. With greater liquidity at its disposal, the social network now has the opportunity to finance its expansion ambitions and generate more revenue in the process.