MSC close to closing the agreement on Wartsila to be stronger in railway logistics

While waiting for Italo’s new plan, the president of MSC, Gianluigi Aponte, takes a further significant step in the rail and goods transport sector in Italy. After acquiring 50% of the high-speed group, last February Aponte proposed himself as a savior for Wartsila, whose production area in Bagnoli della Rosandra is in the hands of the Finnish group and has been in crisis for some time. Presenting yesterday a tangible plan for the relaunch of the area and to guarantee a future for the 300 redundant workers. This is reported by Il Giornale. The project involves the annual production of one thousand fully operational railway wagons and will be implemented through a program agreement, to be concluded by 30 June.

The meeting held yesterday at Mimit could be the prelude to a definitive agreement, with a second meeting already scheduled for March 27. MSC’s plan could be operational within 36 months and is based on the expectation of an increase in rail traffic in Europe, which will bring the demand for rail wagons to around 10 thousand units per year. A strategic deal for the MSC group, which controls Medway, a railway company active in Italy and several European countries, as well as the logistics company MedLog.

Over the last year, MSC has also strengthened its presence in Trieste, acquiring 80% of the Trieste Marine Terminal and launching a public offer to acquire 49% of HHLA, a German company that manages the logistics platform in the Julian port. The Minister of Business and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, praised MSC’s plan for the relocation of Wartsila, underlining the key role of Trieste in the Upper Adriatic and the importance of having a leading global company in the area. The unions have reacted positively, although they ask for details on rehiring times, wages and the impact on related companies. USB commented that the MSC project appears to have the potential for strategic production that enhances the pre-existing industrial supply chain in the area. During the meeting, a representative of Ansaldo Energia was also present, who announced the withdrawal of its willingness to develop a hydrogen-related activity in the Trieste area